COVID-19: States issue ‘Stay at Home’ orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont both announced stay at home orders for their states.

Gov. Sisolaks’ Executive Order under Section 7 states that “This directive shall not be construed to hinder the ability of the industries identified in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cyber & Infrastructure Security Agency Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce memorandum.”

The memorandum includes automotive repair maintenance facilities as recommended essential critical infrastructure workforce.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also cites the DHS Cyber & Infrastructure Security Agency Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce memorandum as the minimum.

To read the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cyber & Infrastructure Security Agency Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce Memorandum, click HERE.

To read the full Executive Order from Nevada Gov. Sisolak, click HERE.

To read the full Executive Order from Connecticut Gov. Lamont, click HERE.

UPDATE: Illinois ‘Stay at Home’ order issued

Yesterday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a stay at home order during a press conference. In an Executive Order, Pritzker states that “All persons may leave their homes or place of residence only for Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, or to operate Essential Businesses Operations.”

Pritzker outlines “gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities” as essential businesses and operations.

To read the full Executive Order, click HERE.