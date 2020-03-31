Update: Additional resources available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Automotive Service Association was notified by the White House that additional information for small businesses regarding the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website.

The Department of Treasury in conjunction with the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide relief to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program.

“This unprecedented public-private partnership is going to assist small businesses with accessing capital quickly,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “Our goal is to position lenders as the single point-of-contact for small businesses – the application, loan processing, and disbursement of funds will all be administered at the community level.”