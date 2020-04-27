U.S. Senators send letter endorsing expanding PPP eligibility

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators sent a letter to Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), urging consideration of 501(c)(6) organizations to be eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The PPP, established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, provides small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID19 pandemic with funds to assist with payroll, rent, utilities, and interest on mortgages.

In the letter, lawmakers state that, “to help local 501(c)(6)s meet their current obligations and continue assisting small businesses in our communities, we endorse expanding access to the Paycheck Protection Program in forthcoming legislation.”

