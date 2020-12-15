U.S. Senate releases bill text for economic stimulus legislation

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Congress took another step towards reaching a deal on economic stimulus for COVID-19 relief by releasing the legislative text for a $798 billion bill yesterday. This legislation was drafted by the bipartisan group of senators and is part-one of a two-part plan for relief.

This plan includes:

$300 Billion for the Small Business Administration (SBA) to reinstate the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and allow small businesses to receive a second forgivable PPP loan. Businesses with 300 or fewer employees that have sustained a 30 percent revenue loss in any quarter of 2020 will be eligible Forgivable expenses are expanded to include supplier costs and investments in facility modifications and personal protective equipment (PPE) for safe business operation Simplified loan-forgiveness process for small loans under $150,000

Extension of all pandemic unemployment insurance programs by 16 weeks from their expiration at the end of December Federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits expanded by $300/week for 16 weeks



This legislation does not yet have support from the U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives leadership. Negotiations will continue this week before a likely December 18 deadline to get a deal passed and sent to President Trump for final approval.

To read the full bill summary, click here.

Madi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies. Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.