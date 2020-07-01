U.S. House & Senate pass PPP extension

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives just passed S. 4116, a bill that extends the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application period to Aug. 8.

The U.S. Senate passed the bill last night under unanimous consent.

The bill will be sent to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

Previous story:

Last night, the U.S. Senate passed a bill extending the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) until Aug. 8, 2020 under unanimous consent.

Passage of the bill came just hours before deadline for applications closed at midnight June 30.

Per Politico, Senators had agreed that small businesses would need further federal aid and, up until last night, there was still $130 billion left unspent.

The bill still needs to be passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and signed by President Trump.