U.S. Senate passes additional funding for PPP, House to consider next

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate passed an interim Coronavirus emergency package by unanimous consent.

The package includes additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs), hospitals, and testing. The bipartisan agreement comes days after negotiations and a week after the PPP ran out of its initial funding.

The U.S. House of Representatives will consider the legislation later this week.

“This bipartisan agreement will provide more than $320 billion in additional funding for the Paycheck Protection, which is already helping millions of small-businesses employees receive paychecks instead of pink slips,” Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said.

The act increases the appropriation level for the PPP from $349 billion to $670.3 billion and an additional $60 billion in funding for EIDLs.

To read the Paycheck Protection Program Increase Act of 2020, click HERE.

To read the Hospital and Testing Summary, click HERE.