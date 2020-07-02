U.S. House select committee on the climate releases global warming plan
The plan, “Solving the Climate Crisis,” details how Congress could support numerous strategies for containing climate change:
- Maximize the use of public lands for climate mitigation and resilience;
- Shift private capital assets toward climate-smart investments;
- Increase agricultural carbon sequestration; increase efficiency of buildings, appliances and industry, and
- Set and maintain robust environmental review, requirements and restoration; and strengthen climate science.