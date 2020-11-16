U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Rules discusses National Apprenticeship Act of 2020
By Madi Hawkins / ASA
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Rules meets on Tuesday to markup H.R. 8294, the National Apprenticeship Act of 2020.
This bill is intended to expand apprenticeships by establishing the structure and responsibilities of the Office of Apprenticeship and the National Advisory Committee on Apprenticeships within the Department of Labor. Additionally, H.R. 8294 would authorize the Department of Labor to award grants for apprenticeships and hire an independent research entity to evaluate apprenticeship programs.
