U.S. House joins Senate in passing bill for additional PPP, EIDL funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 266, the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act. The bill provides additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, hospitals, and testing.

The bill passed the U.S. Senate on Tuesday afternoon.

It now goes to the desk of President Trump, who has promised to quickly sign it into law.

To view the bill, click HERE.