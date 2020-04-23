U.S. House Committee on Small Business hearing focuses on Coronavirus economic relief
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This morning, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Small Business convened for a hearing titled, “Member Day Hearing on COVID-19 Response and Recovery: Committee on Small Business.”
Members of Congress testified before the committee on their feedback, concerns, and priorities regarding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, both established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed H.R. 266, the legislative vehicle for additional funding for the PPP, EIDLs, hospitals, and testing. The U.S. House of Representatives will likely be voting on the measure today.
