U.S. House committee holds hearing on the EIDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House Committee on Small Business convened a hearing entitled, “The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program: Status Update from the Administration.”

Per the hearing notice from the committee, Mr. Rivera is responsible for the implementation of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, and the hearing will explore the challenges U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has faced in ramping up the EIDL program to deal with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), what steps SBA must take to better meet the needs of small businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19, and what policy changes Congress could make to improve delivery of the program.

To view the hearing in its entirety, click here.

Throughout questioning, frustrated members on both sides of the aisle reiterated the amount of calls they have received from constituents regarding uncertainty and questions about their EIDL applications, processes, denied applications, and their loans were not as much as they had anticipated.

A main point of contention was the arbitrary cap of the EIDL from the $2 million to $150,000. Mr. Rivera did acknowledge that due to the SBA halting processing of loans three times, lack of funds, changes to the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, lack of visibility into the application que, the volume of applications, and lack of staff played into the agency’s decision for capping the loan.

Aside from the confusion and frustration regarding the agencies decision to cap the loans, Mr. Rivera did concede the that there could have been more transparency on behalf of the SBA with small business owners, and at the time they felt that they had been transparent in their communications.