U.S. House committee holds hearing on fraud & the PPP

Witness William Shear, director of Financial Markets & Community Investment at the GAO, said the SBA has been obstructing attempts by the GAO to acquire loan-level data and assist in fraud prevention.

Shear suggested that going forward, the SBA should work hand-in-hand with the GAO to implement internal safeguards to prevent fraudsters from infiltrating the impending loan-forgiveness process.

Thus far, the Department of Justice has issued charges in over 50 cases of PPP fraud.

In addition, there have been reports of duplicate loan applications, applications under fraudulent names, identity theft, and phishing scams related to the Paycheck Protection Program.

