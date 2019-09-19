U.S. EPA seeks to revoke California’s authority on setting emissions standards

On Thursday, Elaine Chao, secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, and Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, announced their effort to revoke California’s authority on enforcing stricter fuel economy standards.

The EPA originally granted California a preemption waiver in 2013 under the Clean Air Act. This waiver related to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and zero emission vehicles (ZEV), however, California has taken the lead in setting the bar for national standards, preempting federal standards.

To view the press conference in its entirety, click here.

To view the U.S. EPA final rule and fact sheet, click here.

The One National Program rule proposed today by Secretary Chao and Administrator Wheeler revokes that waiver, yet still allows California to enforce low emission vehicle standards and other air standards.