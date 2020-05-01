U.S. Department of Labor holding ‘online dialogue’ on opening workplaces (COVID-19)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Per the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL):

As the U.S. Department of Labor continues its efforts to support American workers and position the economy for a strong rebound, the department is hosting a national online dialogue on “Opening America’s Workplaces Again,” to solicit ideas from the public on how best to help employers and workers reopen America’s workplaces safely. The dialogue will run from Thursday, April 30 through Thursday, May 7, 2020, and will include a one-hour Twitter chat on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. EDT.

“This innovative national online dialogue seeks input from key stakeholders about how best to reopen America’s workplaces while maximizing worker and customer safety,” said Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella. “It’s an important discussion that will help offices across the department effectively plan, focus strategies and develop materials.”

The public – including employers, workers, local authorities and advocacy groups – is invited to share ideas on six topics:

Reopening businesses; Commuting safely; Working safely; Accommodating members of vulnerable populations; Supporting America’s families; and Reducing regulatory burdens.

Ideas and feedback collected during the dialogue will be used by the department as it continues to develop compliance assistance materials and guidance for workers and employers, and will be shared with policy-makers at the federal, state and local level as they develop and refine plans on reopening America’s workplaces.

The department’s Office of Compliance Initiatives (OCI) will host the dialogue in partnership with OSHA, WHD, the department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, its Employee Benefits Security Administration, its Employment and Training Administration, its Office of Disability Employment Policy, its Veterans’ Employment and Training Service and its Women’s Bureau. Please register to participate at https://OpeningWorkplaces.ideascale.com.

To view the press release, click here.