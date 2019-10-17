Twitter Poll: Which fuel will rule in 2030?

Earlier this month, Auto Futures asked the public which fuel they think will dominate mobility in 2030.

“We had a fantastic response, with over 3,500 people responding to our Twitter poll,” Auto Futures said in an email.

The results?

“It was no surprise that 42% of voters think electricity will dominate in the 30’s, with hydrogen in second place with 23 percent of the votes,” Auto Futures said. “We’ll be continuing the discussion at the next Auto Futures Live on the 29th of October. Join us at Thomson Reuters in London for a live panel discussion.”

