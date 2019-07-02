TV Station: Estimated $1 million in property destroyed in Louisiana auto shop fire
By WBRZ
BATON ROUGE – A fire at a business housing a number of vehicles Sunday destroyed a large amount of property inside.
Saint George firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Tint Pros on Airline Highway across from Parkview Baptist Church around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered dense, black smoke venting from the roof. The building contains multiple businesses, including an automotive repair shop.