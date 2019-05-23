TV STATION: Car odometer rolled back 45,000 miles by Colorado business

LITTLETON, Colo. (Fox 31) — The U.S. Justice Department calls it “clocking”: intentionally rolling back an odometer to make a vehicle appear less used.

Odometer rollback is “the single most common fraudulent issue in Colorado and nationwide.” That’s a bold statement made by one of this state’s top auto enforcement regulators.

So, based on a tip from one of our viewers, the FOX31 Problem Solvers decided to take a closer look at a business which advertises “odometer correction.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Comments

comments