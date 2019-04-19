TV Report: Massive flames, vehicles catch fire at Miami auto repair shop

MIAMI (WSVN) – Firefighters have extinguished a large fire that engulfed an auto repair shop in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene along Northwest 21st Street and 27th Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Friday.

Video captured flames shooting out of the shop.

“Right now, we’re not sure exactly how it started, but we do know that there were multiple vehicles that caught fire,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “When you have vehicles that are in for repair or even used for parts, then you have a lot of fluids; you have oil, you have a lot of flammable liquid inside that tend to burn. That obviously helped fuel the fire.”

