TV Report: ‘Inmate auto repair shop changing tires & lives’

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Trading in time served-for time earned, an offer only certain inmates in Tehama County receive, but many choose not to pass on.

At any given time, up to nine work-release inmates provide over 200 hours of labor at the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office auto shop located off Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff.

The shop opened in 2012 as an alternative to incarceration that could also teach inmates marketable workforce skills.

