TV REPORT: Employee accused of stealing thousands from Indiana auto repair shop

By Shannon Nolan / ABC 57

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — An employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a South Bend auto repair shop throughout 2018, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On Feb. 19, an officer with the South Bend Police Department responded to the Zolman Tire in the 400 block of E. Monroe St.

The officer spoke with the Director of Sales and Operation at Zolman Tire who reported that in late August 2018, after some attendance issues and odd behavior at work, an employee for the last 10 years and manager, Stephen Wroblewski, stopped showing up for work and apparently had quit, according to the probable cause affidavit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE