TV Report: Door-to-door mechanics making house calls ‘Uber’ style

ORLANDO, Fla. – Click on a website or app, schedule a time for your vehicle’s car repair and a professional mechanic will show up to your home or office to do the job.

It’s true, no more waiting at the local garage for repairs.

FIND AN ASA SHOP: https://asashop.org/fixmycar/

Companies like Your Mechanic and Wrench.com have introduced scheduled convenience to the car repair circuit in the Orlando area, with positive reviews and competitive prices for everything from an oil change to a brake pad installation.

“We actually do better in Florida than other parts of the country,” Your Mechanic CEO Anthony Rodio told News 6. “We’re growing rapidly and very happy helping people keep their cars on the road.”

