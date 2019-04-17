TV Report: Auto repair shop owner pleads not guilty to insurance fraud charges

The owner of an auto body repair shop pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges, including insurance fraud.

Adam Haddad, 42, who owns Accurate Collision in Worcester and ADH Collision in Everett, made a court appearance Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office accused Haddad of damaging his customer’s cars so he could inflate the bills he sent to insurance companies.

According to the attorney general’s office, Haddad was caught on surveillance video using mallets, sledgehammers and a piece of wood to damage cars at his Everett shop.

The attorney general’s office said he stole more than $170,000 from various insurance companies.

Haddad’s attorney told WCVB that he is not aware of the evidence to support the indictments. He also said Haddad is anxious to defend himself against these charges.

