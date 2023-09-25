Turning a Negative Into a Positive (Don’t miss the opportunity)

I was recently contacted by the CT. Better Business Bureau. They do monthly BBB ‘Trust Talks’ to build awareness around different industries and guide consumers. Yes, there are bad apples in every industry that we need to be made aware of, but I see most auto shop owners as caring and giving people.

The questions I received before the interview were mostly negative. About scams, dishonesty and how to protect yourself. I’m sure the questions came from the complaints the BBB has received over the years.

I saw this as an opportunity to use these questions to educate drivers/vehicle owners. Here is my approach and I encourage you to use it to educate your customers/community or clients to help people rid themselves of the fear of auto repair.

The fear is real. The auto industry has been villainized for decades, through social media, online comments, movies or even commercials.

The Reason

Why I chose to spin it from a negative to a positive. I didn’t want to show up as defending the industry and I didn’t want this to be a commercial for my shop.

My only goal was to enlighten drivers/vehicle owners to:

Rid them of their fear of auto repair.

Guide them to have a good relationship with their ‘go to’ or trusted auto repair shop.

5 Common Auto Repair Industry Misconceptions I Shared.

#1 EDUCATION – It’s important and continued education is necessary to work on today’s computer-controlled vehicles. CT. auto repair shops require licensing. Many shop owners/managers are looking for technicians with certifications and the willingness to advance their knowledge and expertise.

#2 TESTING CHARGES/FEES ARE LEGITIMATE – Many confuse getting a big box store code as a diagnosis. It’s like giving you a zip code without a street name or house number. It’s only a first step. A reputable repair shop will need to get to the root cause of your concern for the proper recommended repair(s) and estimate.

#3 COMMUNITY – Competitors have healthy relationships with other reputable shops. They may refer work to a specialty shop or call to ask questions about an unusual issue. They may even borrow tools or equipment. Meeting up at industry conferences and training is valuable.

#4 COMMUNICATION – It’s a two-way street. Besides the issue or concern you came in for, a reputable shop will let you know of all issues they find. You have a right to know. It’s like going to a doctor for one thing and after testing they find something else. Your part is to be upfront with the shop. Let them know of any work that has been recently done.

#5 CHECK ENGINE LIGHT – Leaving a light on for months is not a good idea. Other issues may develop, and you won’t be alerted. When you bring your vehicle back for the original issue, many will question if new issues are a scam. This could have been avoided by addressing concerns and recommended repairs early.

Shared Goals

The goal of a reputable auto repair shop is to keep your vehicle safe and reliable.

They want you to get the most value out of it. Whether that is trade in value, lifetime value or if you choose to give the vehicle to a loved one.

Understand that you’re capable of making an auto repair or maintenance decision. Most want to make an informed decision. It’s the shop’s responsibility to give you the facts so you can make the best decision. Along with a written estimate, they’ll address any questions you may have and explain the warranty. In many cases a nationwide warranty.

After the interview we chatted, and we may do a Part II.

Givers Gain

I also shared these misconceptions in a speech with an auto industry Toastmasters club that I’m a member of. I encourage you to visit: Remarkable Results Toastmasters Club. It’s a great way to develop communication and leadership skills that you can use personally and professionally. And it’s a fun group of industry peers and friends.

Their feedback was priceless. I’m so grateful. The biggest being. It’s easy to get frustrated when our industry is seen in a negative light. As a result, we can come across as defensive or stern without realizing it. They liked this perspective and saw the value in sharing it with others.

I encourage you to add to it, modify it, or change it to make it your own. Share it on social media, your website or with others in the industry. It’s a simple way to help promote our industry and show up as the professionals we are. Who knows, besides educating your customers and community, you may even attract like-minded people who are looking to work at a reputable auto shop just like yours.

Maryann Croce , a certified partner of Todd Herman’s 90 Day Year™, is a coach/speaker and creator of ‘3-Day Weekends’ System. Her company Small Biz Vantage specialized in performance and leadership for automotive and skilled trade business owners. She has been an auto shop owner since 1999.

You can reach Maryann at (203) 913-7741 or maryann@SmallBizVantage.com Maryann speaks on strategies to achieve work-life fulfillment SmallBizVantage.com