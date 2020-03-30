Trump orders GM to begin making ventilators under Defense Production Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon activated the Defense Production Act, telling his administration to order General Motors to prioritize contracts to produce breathing ventilators to fight the spreading coronavirus, even as the company announced its own plans for doing so.

GM didn’t directly respond to the president’s order or critical comments he made about the company and what he described as improper behavior.

In issuing his order, Trump underscored the need for ventilators and made clear his administration is through asking nicely for private industry to pitch in as he seeks to have 100,000 more ventilators made available in the next three months.

“We won’t hesitate to use the full authority of the federal government,” he said.

