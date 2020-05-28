Trump Administration sued over auto emissions rollback rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, California and 22 other states and jurisdictions sued the Trump Administration over the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration (NHTSA) final rule, The Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule for Model Years 2021-2026 Passenger Cars & Light Trucks.

Per California Attorney General Xavier Beccera:

“The Clean Car Standards require appropriate and feasible improvements in fuel economy and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from passenger cars and light trucks. Since their introduction in 2010, these standards have saved consumers money, reduced harmful emissions, and helped protect the health of our communities. The Trump Administration’s misguided SAFE rule stops this progress in its tracks, hurting the economy and public health at a time when the country can least afford it.”

