By Traction News

Michelin North America announced it has recalled 32 tires f Michelin CrossClimate + size 225/60R17 103V XL that were sold in the U.S. market beginning in January 2019.

These tires are primarily found on passenger cars, CUVs and small SUVs. The tires will show sidewall date code 4618 with optional code 03CX. The recall takes effect immediately.

The tires subject to the market action do not bear the…

