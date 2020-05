MAY 18, 2020 – It has been 20 years since Toyota introduced the Prius. Bob Carter and Jack Hollis of Toyota North America launch two new models for 2021. First, the 2021 Toyota Sienna which will be Hybrid and available in AWD across all three platforms – Platinum, Limited and XSE.

Second, Toyota announced the all new 2021 Venza Hybrid, available as Platinum, Limited and XSE platforms.

Both vehicles will be equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 as standard.