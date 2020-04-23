Today: ASA Northwest presents ‘Today’s Challenges — Tomorrow’s Opportunities’

From Aftermarket Matters

LAKEWOOD, Wash.—A panel discussion with ASA Northwest members, moderated by Carm Capriotto of Remarkable Results Radio Podcast, will discuss today’s business opportunities in the present pandemic, followed by a question-and-answer session.

It will take place Thursday, April 23, 3 p.m. PST, on the ASA Northwest Facebook page.

Panelists include Tommy Gaynor, of Gaynor’s Automotive, in Vancouver, Wash; Thomas Richardson, of Master Tech Automotive, in Richland, Wash; Joel Baxter, of B&B Auto Repair Inc., in Bremerton, Wash; Bryan Kelley, of Valley Automotive, in Covington, Wash; and Jeff Lovell, ASA Northwest president and executive director.