The Pitfalls of Potholes: Look for the warning signs of vehicle damage

Drivers who live in cold and wet climates are all too familiar with what happens to roadways when the ice begins to thaw or flooding occurs. Potholes appear and they are a major pitfall of springtime driving. While hitting one can give you a jolt, it can also seriously damage your vehicle.

The non-profit Car Care Council urges motorists who have hit a pothole to watch out for the following warning signs that key safety-related systems may have been damaged:

Steering and suspension: Loss of control, including swaying when making routine turns, bottoming out on city streets or bouncing excessively on rough roads

Alignment: Pulling in one direction, instead of maintaining a straight path, and uneven tire wear

Tires: Low tire pressure, bulges, blisters on the sidewalls or dents in the wheel rim

“We recently surveyed drivers throughout the country and found that nearly all have hit a pothole at some point, but only one-third of those motorists had their vehicle checked after doing so,” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. “Potholes can pack a powerful punch, adversely affecting a vehicle’s handling and performance. If you hit one, be sure to look for the warning signs of damage and have your vehicle inspected to ensure safe, dependable operation.”

