The Latest: Car recalls for mid-September

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for September 10 through 17, including a Hyundai recall involving 180,000 units and a Dodge recall involving 26,361 units. See the list of this week’s car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY’s automotive recalls database for more:

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain X7 xDrive40i and M50i vehicles. The tire information labels may contain tire size and cold tire inflation pressure information that does not match the specific tires that were installed on these vehicles. As such, these vehicles fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.” 397 units are affected. Read more

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Z4 sDrive30i, Z4 M40i and 2020 Toyota Supra vehicles. The headlamps are able to be adjusted horizontally. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices and Associated Equipment.” 4,265 units are affected. Read more

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2021 330e and X5 xDrive45e, 2020-2021 X3 xDrive30e, and 2020 MINI Countryman SE ALL4 vehicles. Loose welding beads may form a conductive path between the hybrid battery cells which could lead to a short-circuit. 713 units are affected. Read more

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2021 X6 (sDrive40i, xDrive40i and M50i) and X5 (sDrive40i, xDrive40i and M50i) vehicles equipped with certain Pirelli tires. The tires may have a damaged inner layer, possibly resulting in a rapid loss of pressure while the vehicle is moving. 42 units are affected. Read more

Buick

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020 Buick Encore GX and 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer vehicles. The rear attachment bolts of one or both front seats may not have been installed. 105 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2014-2016 Chevrolet Caprice Police Pursuit vehicles (PPV), that did not get a replacement steering gear under recalls 17V-265 or 16V-160. The connector between the electric power steering module and the torque sensor may fail, possibly resulting in a loss of electric power steering assist. 95 units are affected. Read more

Dodge

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Dodge Charger Pursuit vehicles equipped with a “stealth mode.” When stealth mode is selected, the backup camera rearview image will not display when the vehicle is in reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” 26,361 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Tucson vehicles. The Anti-lock Brake Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) could corrode internally and cause an electrical short, possibly resulting in an engine compartment fire. 180,000 units are affected. Read more