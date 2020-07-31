Report: Recent car recalls – and there’s a bunch

From USA Today

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 16 through 23, including a Dodge recall involving 925,239 units and a Hyundai recall involving 272,126 units. See the list of this week’s car recalls involving 10 or more units below, or search USA TODAY’s automotive recalls database for more:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2013-2018 Audi S8 and A8 vehicles. The seal around the engine compartment may come loose and contact hot engine components. 12,964 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2008-2010 Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Grand Caravan and 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro vehicles. These vehicles may have a loose or missing brand emblem in the center of the steering wheel. The loose emblem or the securing nuts for the emblem within the driver air bag module may become projectiles in the event of a driver air bag deployment. 925,239 units are affected. Read more

Dodge

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2008-2010 Chrysler Town and Country and Dodge Grand Caravan and 2007-2011 Dodge Nitro vehicles. These vehicles may have a loose or missing brand emblem in the center of the steering wheel. The loose emblem or the securing nuts for the emblem within the driver air bag module may become projectiles in the event of a driver air bag deployment. 925,239 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2011-2012 Hyundai Elantra and Sonata Hybrid, 2012 Accent and Veloster vehicles. The 12V accessory socket outlet may have been over-tightened during installation, possibly disabling the thermal fuse and allowing the outlet to overheat with prolonged use, such as by using the Tire Mobility Kit air compressor to inflate a tire. 272,126 units are affected. Read more

Kia

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2015-2016 Kia Soul Electric Vehicle (EV) vehicles. The parking mechanism may become damaged if the driver moves the gear shift lever into Park ‘P’ before the vehicle comes to a complete stop. If the parking mechanism is damaged, unintended vehicle movement may occur when the gear shift lever is in the Park ‘P’ position and the parking brake is not applied. 3,714 units are affected. Read more

Kia Motors America (KIA) is recalling certain 2020 Sedona vehicles. The battery positive (B+) terminal nut on the alternator may not have been tightened properly during assembly, possibly causing it to loosen over time. 5,385 units are affected. Read more

Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2013-2016 Range Rover and 2014-2016 Range Rover Sport vehicles. These vehicles were previously recalled and repaired under Recall 19V-392, however the repair may not have been completed properly. Due to a problem with the Keyless Vehicle Latching System (KV Latch), the doors may appear to be closed but may be unlatched. 6,211 units are affected. Read more

Lincoln

Ford Motor Company, Inc. (Ford) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX and 2019-2020 Nautilus vehicles equipped with 16-way electric tilt seats. The seat cushion frame edge may contact the wire harness when the seat occupant uses the tilt function of the seat, potentially damaging one or more wires within the harness, which can result in either inadvertent deployment of the air bag or nondeployment of the air bag in the event of a crash. 19,299 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2019-2020 C63 AMG, C63 AMG S, AMG GT 53, AMG GT 63, AMG GT 63 S, and 2020 GLC 63 AMG, GLC 63 AMG S vehicles. An incorrect Electronic Stability Program (ESP) software version may cause the ESP system to react inaccurately. 5,039 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2019 A220 vehicles. The air conditioning condensation drain hose may not be installed properly. This may allow water to enter the driver and passenger foot wells and the center tunnel area, potentially damaging certain electrical components. 3,615 units are affected. Read more

Nissan

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling certain 2020 LEAF electric vehicles. Under certain circumstances, the images for the back-up camera can disappear while in reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.” 6,157 units are affected. Read more

Porsche

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe vehicles. The front axle differential bracket may not have been tightened correctly. If it comes loose, the differential could potentially cause damage to surrounding components. 14 units are affected. Read more

Toyota

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Toyota Tundra vehicles equipped with LED headlight assemblies. Due to a wiring error, the front turn signals may not flash brightly enough. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” 183,397 units are affected. Read more

Volvo

Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo) is recalling certain 2018-2021 VNL and VNR buses. The Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) for the rear drive axles stated on the Federal Certification Label exceeds the rating of the wheel hubs. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” 89 units are affected. Read more

Other

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is recalling certain 2014-2019 Outlander and 2018-2019 Outlander PHEV vehicles. The second-row center seat belt buckle may interfere with the right-side seat belt buckle when the seat backs are folded down. The interference may cause the right-side seat belt buckle cover to come off, making the buckle latch inoperable and unable to restrain an occupant. 177,000 units are affected. Read more