The Latest: Car recalls for early November

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for Oct. 29 through Nov. 5, including a Volkswagen recall involving 218,192 units and a Volvo recall involving 8,456 units.

See the list of this week’s car recalls involving ten or more units below:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling one 2020 Audi Q3 vehicle. The driver’s seat frame may have incorrectly been bolted to the seat rail. One units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Audi Q7 vehicles. The padding on the vehicle’s C-pillar may not absorb enough impact in the event of a crash. 94,144 units are affected. Read more

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2020-2021 X3 sDrive 30i, X3 xDrive 30i, X3M 40i, X3 xDrive 30e, X4 xDrive 30i, X4M 40i, 530i, 540i, 540i xDrive, M550i xDrive, M5, 550e, 550e xDrive, and 550e iPerformance vehicles. A small portion of the rearview image may be slightly obscured. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, “Rear Visibility.” 312 units are affected. Read more

Buick

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, 2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Terrain, 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, 2019-2020 Buick Encore, Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT4, Chevrolet Blazer and GMC Acadia, and 2020 Cadillac XT6 vehicles. The start/stop accumulator endcap may have missing or loose bolts. 194,105 units are affected. Read more

Cadillac

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, 2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Terrain, 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, 2019-2020 Buick Encore, Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT4, Chevrolet Blazer and GMC Acadia, and 2020 Cadillac XT6 vehicles. The start/stop accumulator endcap may have missing or loose bolts. 194,105 units are affected. Read more

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500 and Yukon vehicles equipped with either a 5.3L or 6.2L V8 engine. The output of the mechanical vacuum pump can decrease over time, decreasing the amount of vacuum/power brake assist. 14,620 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, 2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Terrain, 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, 2019-2020 Buick Encore, Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT4, Chevrolet Blazer and GMC Acadia, and 2020 Cadillac XT6 vehicles. The start/stop accumulator endcap may have missing or loose bolts. 194,105 units are affected. Read more

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500 and Yukon vehicles equipped with either a 5.3L or 6.2L V8 engine. The output of the mechanical vacuum pump can decrease over time, decreasing the amount of vacuum/power brake assist. 14,620 units are affected. Read more

Ferrari

Ferrari North America, Inc. (Ferrari) is recalling certain 2018-2020 812 Superfast vehicles. The rear window on these vehicles may have been bonded incorrectly, which may lead to decreased, long-term adhesion. 1,063 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Escape vehicles equipped with a key-start ignition system. The Body Control Module (BCM) intermittently may not pick up the signal from the rear Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensors or the Remote Key Fob. In the event of a low tire pressure condition, the TPMS system may not provide an adequate warning. 689 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Transit Connect vehicles equipped with 2.5L engines. The powertrain control module (PCM) software has fail-safe temperature threshold values higher than intended for the engine. This may delay the fail-safe cooling strategy in the event of coolant loss and result in engine overheating. 2,903 units are affected. Read more

GMC

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, 2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Terrain, 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, 2019-2020 Buick Encore, Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT4, Chevrolet Blazer and GMC Acadia, and 2020 Cadillac XT6 vehicles. The start/stop accumulator endcap may have missing or loose bolts. 194,105 units are affected. Read more

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500 and Yukon vehicles equipped with either a 5.3L or 6.2L V8 engine. The output of the mechanical vacuum pump can decrease over time, decreasing the amount of vacuum/power brake assist. 14,620 units are affected. Read more

Jeep

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude and Jeep Cherokee Limited vehicles. One or both of the front lower control arms may fracture while driving. 698 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020 GLC300, GLC350e, GLC43 AMG, and GLC63 AMG vehicles. The power steering control unit wiring harness may have been damaged during the production process, possibly resulting in a loss of power steering assist or an electrical short-circuit. 2,535 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020 GLB 250 vehicles. The window air bag in the A-pillar area may not be mounted correctly, affecting its performance. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 226, “Ejection Mitigation.” Seven units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020 GLE 350, GLE 450, GLE 580, GLS 450, GLS 580 vehicles equipped with an optional illuminated Mercedes-Benz star logo in the front grill. The star logo’s electrical ground connection may not be installed properly, potentially affecting the function of other components that share the same ground connection, such as the power steering control unit, wiper motor, and/or the left headlight. 12,799 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020 GLE 350 vehicles. The connection of the locking ring between the front and rear part of the drive shaft might not have been installed correctly, possibly resulting in a loss of power transfer between the transfer case and the rear axle differential. Two units are affected. Read more

RAM

Prime-Time Specialty Vehicles (Prime-Time) is recalling certain 2014-2019 Paratransit vehicles equipped with 3.6L engines. The transmission shifter cable may separate and disconnect from the transmission, causing the vehicle to not perform shifts intended by the driver and the gear shift lever position not matching the actual transmission gear. 20 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2020 Ram 2500 and 1500 vehicles. The driver side mirror glass can detach from the backing plate and no longer provide a reflective surface. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.” 19,075 units are affected. Read more

Toyota

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2020 Highlander and Highlander hybrid vehicles. Incorrect seat trim covers on one or both of the front seats can prevent the seat-mounted side air bag from deploying properly. 3,121 units are affected. Read more

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Jetta vehicles. The fuel rail bolts may become loose over time, allowing fuel to leak. 218,192 units are affected. Read more

Volvo

Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo Trucks) is recalling certain 2020 VNL vehicles. The window hinge and mounting hardware are insufficient to hold the window in place if the truck is driven with the sleeper bunk windows open. 8,456 units are affected. Read more

Other

Aston Martin The Americas (Aston Martin) is recalling certain 2017 DB11, 2019 DB11 V8 Volante and DBS Superleggera, 2019-2020 Vantage and 2020 Superleggera Volante vehicles. The front seat air bag fasteners may not have been tightened correctly. 21 units are affected. Read more

