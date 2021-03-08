The Latest: Car recalls for early March 2021

From the Detroit Free Press

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for February 25 through March 4, including Ford recalls involving 144,340 and 79,017 units. See the list of this week’s recalls involving 10 or more units below:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Audi A8 and 2020-2021 Audi S8 vehicles. A missing sealing pin may allow moisture to enter the engine control module connector, possibly causing a control module malfunction. 238 units are affected. Read more

Autocar

Autocar, LLC (Autocar) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Xpeditor and 2021 Legend vehicles equipped with a MRS 7″ display. The display may restart during operation, resulting in the warning lights not being visible until the restart is completed. The display may restart during operation and the warning icons for the Seat Belt, Low Air, Check Engine, ABS, Park Brake Applied, Turn Signal Indicator, Fuel Level, Electrical Charge, Coolant Temperature and Oil Pressure will not be visible until restart has completed. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 101, “Control and Displays.” 870 units are affected. Read more

Autocar, LLC (Autocar) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Xpeditor vehicles. The turbocharger heat shield may fail and detach from the vehicle. 577 units are affected. Read more

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2019-2021 X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i, X3M, X4 xDrive30i, X4 M40i, M550i, X4M, X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5 xDrive50i, X5M, X5 M50i, X7 xDrive40i, X7 xDrive50i, X7 M50i, Alpina XB7, 330i, 330i xDrive, M340i, M340i xDrive, and 8 Series Coupe, Convertible and Grand Coupe, 840i, 840i xDrive, M850i xDrive, M8, 2020-2021 530e, 530e xDrive, 330e, 330e xDrive, 745Le, 745Le xDrive, X5 xDrive45e, X3 xDrive30e, X6 sDrive40i, X6 xDrive40i, X6 xDrive50i, X6 M50i, X6M, 530i, 530i xDrive, 540i, 540i xDrive, M550i xDrive, M5, 740i, 740Li, 740Li xDrive, M760i Drive, M760Li xDrive, 750Li xDrive Alpina, Alpina B7 xDrive, and 2021 4 Series Coupe 430i, 430i xDrive, M440i xDrive Vehicles.When shifting into Reverse, a small portion of the rearview image may be obscured, or the screen may not illuminate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.” 13,858 units are affected. Read more

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2021 X5 sDrive40i and X5 xDrive40i vehicles. The right front brake disc may have been assembled with incorrect fasteners, which over time, could result in the front brake disc becoming loose. Nine units are affected. Read more

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2020-2021 228i, 228i xDrive, and M235i xDrive vehicles. If the driver initiates an automatic closure of the sunroof, and the vehicle key status is changed to “off” or “lock,” the sunroof may continue to close. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 118, “Power-operated Window Systems.” 14,011 units are affected. Read more

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Body Company (Blue Bird) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Vision and 2022 All American school buses equipped with hydraulic brakes and electronic stability control (ESC). The Hydraulic Brake control unit (ECU) may not have been programmed correctly, possibly causing the ESC to malfunction. 60 units are affected. Read more

Blue Bird Body Company (Blue Bird) is recalling certain 2022 All American buses equipped with hydraulic brakes and electronic stability control (ESC). The Hydraulic Brake control unit (ECU) may not have been programmed correctly, possibly causing the ESC to malfunction. Two units are affected. Read more

Blue Bird Body Company (Blue Bird) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Vision and All American buses. The seats with integrated 3-point seat belts may have been installed incorrectly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” 619 units are affected. Read more

Buick

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020 Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT4, XT5, Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, Traverse, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, 2018-2021 Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana, 2019-2020 Chevrolet Blazer, Silverado 1500, GMC Acadia, Sierra 1500, and certain Continental tires sold to the aftermarket for various model year 2018-2021 vehicles. The affected tires were cured for too long during production. 33,838 units are affected. Read more

Cadillac

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020 Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT4, XT5, Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, Traverse, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, 2018-2021 Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana, 2019-2020 Chevrolet Blazer, Silverado 1500, GMC Acadia, Sierra 1500, and certain Continental tires sold to the aftermarket for various model year 2018-2021 vehicles. The affected tires were cured for too long during production. 33,838 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020 Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT4, XT5, Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, Traverse, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, 2018-2021 Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana, 2019-2020 Chevrolet Blazer, Silverado 1500, GMC Acadia, Sierra 1500, and certain Continental tires sold to the aftermarket for various model year 2018-2021 vehicles. The affected tires were cured for too long during production. 33,838 units are affected. Read more

Ducati

Ducati North America (Ducati) is recalling certain 2016-2018 XDiavel S and XDiavel STD motorcycles. The side stand bracket may fatigue under load, resulting in failure of the side stand assembly and a potential for the motorcycle to fall when stationary on the stand. 1,601 units are affected. Read more

E-One

E-One Incorporated (E-One) is recalling certain 2020 Cyclone 2, Typhoon, and Typhoon N vehicles. The steering gear mounting bolts may become loose and back out, resulting in difficulty steering. 10 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 F-Super Duty F350 vehicles equipped with a 6.7L diesel engine, single rear wheels (SRW), 4X4 Crew Cab, Long Box, and a 12k or 12.4k Gross Vehicle Weight Rating. These vehicles may display overstated payload capacity values on the Tire and Loading Information (TREAD) Label, overstated Accessory Reserve Capacity (ARC) values on the Safety Certification Label, and overstated weight values on the Truck Camper Loading Documentation. If the vehicle is loaded to the payload stated on the TREAD label, it may exceed the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) or Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) and overload the vehicle. 9,979 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-150 and 2020-2021 F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty vehicles. During manufacturing, the windshield may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle, allowing it to detach in a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 212, “Windshield Mounting.” 79,017 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Bronco Sport vehicles. These vehicles may have been produced with incorrect front lower control arms. 106 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Bronco Sport vehicles. The rear suspension subframe assembly may have loose or missing bolts. 1,638 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2004-2006 Ranger vehicles that may be equipped with a driver or passenger frontal air bag inflator used as a replacement service part, that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. 144,340 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2005-2014 Mustang, 2004-2011 Ranger, 2009-2011 Mercury Milan, 2006 Ford GT, 2008-2012 Fusion, 2007-2010 Edge and Lincoln MKX, and 2009-2010 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. These vehicles may be equipped with a driver or passenger frontal air bag inflator used as a replacement service part, that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. 1,067 units are affected. Read more

Freightliner

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC (DTNA) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Freightliner Cascadia vehicles equipped with a Cummins X15 engine. The capscrews that attach the flywheel to the crankshaft may have been improperly torqued, allowing the flywheel to detach. Seven units are affected. Read more

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles equipped with the multimedia system “Connect 5” and a rearview camera. The rearview image may not display within 2 seconds from the start of the backing event. In addition, the rearview image may be obscured or covered by the visual display of the Emergency Call (eCall) pop-up window if the eCall system is activated while the reverse gear is engaged. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.” 198 units are affected. Read more

GMC

General Motors LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020 Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT4, XT5, Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, Traverse, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, 2018-2021 Chevrolet Express, GMC Savana, 2019-2020 Chevrolet Blazer, Silverado 1500, GMC Acadia, Sierra 1500, and certain Continental tires sold to the aftermarket for various model year 2018-2021 vehicles. The affected tires were cured for too long during production. 33,838 units are affected. Read more

Great Dane

Great Dane Trailers (Great Dane) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Champion and 2022 Everest trailers equipped with the WABCO 2S/2M iABS (Anti-Lock Brake) system. The iABS sensor cables may be plugged into the wrong ports on the electronic control unit (ECU). 1,770 units are affected. Read more

International

Navistar, Inc. (Navistar) is recalling certain 2018-2021 International LoneStar and 2017-2021 International LT vehicles. The battery ground cable ring terminal at the frame connecting point may break, resulting in a loss of electrical power and unintended engine shutdown without warning. 27,457 units are affected. Read more

Jaguar

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Jaguar F-Pace vehicles. The Auto High Beam (AHB) system does not indicate through the instrument cluster when the high beams are illuminated automatically. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” 565 units are affected. Read more

Kenworth

PACCAR Incorporated (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Kenworth T680, T880, W990, T800, W900 and Peterbilt 579, 567, 389, 367 vehicles equipped with a Cummins X15 engine. The capscrews that attach the flywheel to the crankshaft may have been improperly torqued, allowing the flywheel to detach. 132 units are affected. Read more

Kme

Kovatch Mobile Equipment Corp. (KME) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Predator SS Rescue, 2017 Predator Emergency Tractor, 2014-2020 Predator Panther Pumper, 2013-2017 Predator Pumper, 2014 Predator Rescue, and 2013-2020 Predator SS Pumper vehicles. The welds that attach the suspension mounts and torque rod mounts to the rear axle may have been insufficiently welded, possibly causing the welds to break. 88 units are affected. Read more

Ktm

KTM North America, Inc. (KTM) is recalling certain 2020 1290 Super Duke R motorcycles. The wiring harness located in the rear of the motorcycle may be routed incorrectly, which could result in wiring damage and an electrical short-circuit. 521 units are affected. Read more

Lamborghini

Lamborghini (Automobili Lamborghini) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Aventador SVJ Coupe vehicles. The hood hinge screws may loosen, possibly resulting in an unlatched hood. This may cause the hood to detach from the vehicle in certain, high-speed driving conditions. 221 units are affected. Read more

Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Discovery, and Range Rover Velar vehicles. The Auto High Beam (AHB) system does not indicate through the instrument cluster when the high beams are illuminated automatically. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” 26,805 units are affected. Read more

Lincoln

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2005-2014 Mustang, 2004-2011 Ranger, 2009-2011 Mercury Milan, 2006 Ford GT, 2008-2012 Fusion, 2007-2010 Edge and Lincoln MKX, and 2009-2010 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. These vehicles may be equipped with a driver or passenger frontal air bag inflator used as a replacement service part, that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. 1,067 units are affected. Read more

Mazda

Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2020-2021 CX-30 vehicles. When fully opened, the power liftgate may partially lower unexpectedly when the vehicle is parked facing uphill on a slope. 13,857 units are affected. Read more

Mazda North American Operations (Mazda) is recalling certain 2021 Mazda3 and CX-30 vehicles. Air may suddenly leak from the tire air valve. 599 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain GLA250 vehicles. The ground connection for the front passenger air bag may not be mounted properly, which could result in an inadvertent deployment. 36 units are affected. Read more

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles equipped with the multimedia system “Connect 5” and a rearview camera. The rearview image may not display within 2 seconds from the start of the backing event. In addition, the rearview image may be obscured or covered by the visual display of the Emergency Call (eCall) pop-up window if the eCall system is activated while the reverse gear is engaged. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.” 198 units are affected. Read more

Mercury

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2005-2014 Mustang, 2004-2011 Ranger, 2009-2011 Mercury Milan, 2006 Ford GT, 2008-2012 Fusion, 2007-2010 Edge and Lincoln MKX, and 2009-2010 Lincoln MKZ vehicles. These vehicles may be equipped with a driver or passenger frontal air bag inflator used as a replacement service part, that may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling. 1,067 units are affected. Read more

Newmar

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2021 Kountry Star and 2017-2021 Dutch Star motorhomes. The brake light switch may chafe against the windshield wiper mechanism, which could damage the brake light switch or its wiring, and cause the brake lights to not illuminate. 1,370 units are affected. Read more

Peterbilt

PACCAR Incorporated (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Kenworth T680, T880, W990, T800, W900 and Peterbilt 579, 567, 389, 367 vehicles equipped with a Cummins X15 engine. The capscrews that attach the flywheel to the crankshaft may have been improperly torqued, allowing the flywheel to detach. 132 units are affected. Read more

Trail King

Trail King Industries, Inc. (Trail King) is recalling certain 2021 TKSA trailers. The cross member in the slide pan frame may develop cracks, which over time could cause the cross member to become loose or detach from the frame. 34 units are affected. Read more

Volvo

Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo Trucks) is recalling certain 2022 VNL vehicles equipped with Alcoa Mirror Polish Wheels, part number ULT 391, and wheel size 22.5 x 8.25. Under certain circumstances, these wheels may not be able to support the load, which can cause the wheels to bend or break while in use. 22 units are affected. Read more

Volvo Car USA, LLC (Volvo Car) is recalling certain 2021-2022 XC40 Recharge vehicles. The Battery Energy Control Module (BECM) microprocessor may reset and cause the high voltage system to disconnect. Zero units are affected. Read more

To report a vehicle safety issue, visit NHTSA’s website under “file a vehicle safety complaint” or call 1-888-327-4236.