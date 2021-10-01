The Do’s and Don’ts of Direct Mail Marketing Success

Two of the challenges that all auto shops face are attracting new customers and ensuring your current customers keep coming back. By utilizing direct mail marketing, you can boost the effectiveness of your auto shop’s marketing and tackle these hurdles to continue growing your business.

Get the most out of your marketing dollars by tailoring your content for the intended audience. Target your current customers with loyalty discounts and offer bonus rewards for being regular customers. Entice new prospects with your mailer by offering first-time benefits, such as a free oil change or full vehicle diagnostic.

Once you get new customers through the door, keep them coming back by earning their loyalty. Consumers want an auto shop they can trust, to offer genuine and honest estimates, and award-winning customer service.

Why Direct Mail Marketing Works

Direct mail offers a personalized way to reach your audience and engage them with your business. Did you know that 70% of consumers believe that direct mail is a more personalized way to interact than online methods? Sending a tangible piece of mail feels more authentic, genuine, and trustworthy than most of the online ads that consumers are served, and the response rates soar anywhere between five to nine times higher than any other channel for advertising.

Here’s why it works:

Direct mail offers a constant reminder of your business and promotional offer. Most people don’t immediately throw away a postcard mailer from a business they are interested in, and every time they pass it in their home — next to the counter, on the coffee table, or the fridge — they will get a mental reminder of your auto repair brand.

It builds a sense of trust and credibility to your business. Approximately 56% of consumers believe print marketing to be the most trustworthy form of marketing, so use it to your advantage!

Auto repair direct mail marketing is also a highly effective way to get your message into the hands of those most interested in your services through targeted or location-specific mailing.

As you begin planning your campaign, there are two options for how to send out your mailer: The first is through saturation mailing. This type of mailing involves sending mail to every household on a specified carrier route. If you want to target the geographic area near your shop, this is a great way to get the word out about your offers. On the other hand, targeted mailing can get more personalized and allows you ways to target certain individuals or groups of people. By targeting certain demographics, you can send your mailer to the most relevant prospects who are more likely to be interested in your services.

The Do’s and Don’ts of Direct Mail Marketing

Now that you’re ready to begin your next print campaign, here are a few do’s and don’ts to help your auto shop on your way to direct mail marketing success.

Do define your audience. What are their habits? Buying behaviors? Demographics? Knowing these will help to select the right audience that will get your mailer the most engagement and responses.

Targeting tip: Survey your current customer base to pinpoint your auto shop’s ideal customer. Then take this information and run a direct mail campaign targeting the same demographics of those already interested in your services.

Do test the market. Test isolated variables of your mailer such as postcard size, font, or message, and send it out to different audiences. Make note of how each audience segment responds and tailor your future mailing content accordingly.

Do integrate direct mail into your online marketing strategy. An omnichannel approach can help build brand awareness and generate more interest in your campaign — on and offline. Combining both digital and print strategies increases your exposure and your response rates.

Don’t send a mailer that doesn’t offer your customers value. The worst thing that could happen is your mailer gets lumped into the “junk mail” category. By offering real value that your customers want, you’ll change the outcome of your campaign and turn it into an effective means for generating a steady flow of business.

Don’t be impersonal, lofty, or distant. Take your mailer and transform it into an inviting, unique, and creative representation of your brand. No one wants to read a piece of mail that makes them feel disconnected or unimportant. A little bit goes a long way with personalization and taking that extra step to recognize who they are can increase engagement exponentially.

Don’t forget to use this opportunity to drive traffic back to your website. This can be done with Personalized URLs (PURLs) that take them to a dedicated landing page or link to your website. These stand out from typical website links because they often include the recipient’s name in the web address. QR codes are also common to include somewhere on the mailer to easily send the reader straight to your website.

Use these auto repair direct mail tips to help you dominate your marketing goals and increase your car count. The experts at UpSwell are ready to help you get started on your next direct mail project that is sure to get you the customers you need. Contact us for a free marketing assessment!