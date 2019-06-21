Texas auto shop goes beyond repairs, passes out copies of the Constitution

Kathryn van der Pol was appalled by what she heard.

She and her husband, Sybren, were on their way home from a cycling trip and listening to a radio program that cited a study about Americans. Only about 20 percent of them, it was reported, could name two of the five freedoms outlined in the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

“That’s terrible,” said Kathryn van der Pol, a retired teacher. “I said, ‘Sybren, you know what we need to do? We need to teach people what the Constitution says. We can just pass out copies of the Constitution at the shop.’ ”

