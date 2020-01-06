TechCrunch: Amazon-backed Rivian to integrate Alexa into its electric pickup, SUV

Rivian will integrate Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa into the R1T pickup and R1S SUV, the company’s first electric vehicles that are set to debut at the end of the year.

Rivian said Monday it also plans to extend the Alexa integration to 100,000 electric delivery trucks that Amazon has ordered from the automaker. The electric vans are expected to start delivering packages to customers in 2021.

The integration into the R1T and R1S will give owners access to standard Alexa features, such as playing music, placing calls and navigation, as well as the ability to control the climate, open and close the trunk and other vehicle features.

