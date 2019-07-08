Tech Tips (by ALL DATA): ‘Malfunction indicator light on’ in Chrysler Town & Country

TECH TIPS ( courtesy of ALLDATA )

Mileage: 77,675

Problem: This vehicle came in with the malfunction indicator light on. It didn’t seem to have any drivability issues.

Details: The technician connected a scan tool and pulled DTC P0394 – Bank 2 Camshaft Position Sensor 2/2 Circuit Intermittent. Next, he connected a lab scope and found that the camshaft sensor signal was erratic. He checked the power and ground to the CMP sensor and both were good.

He decided to replace the cam sensor. After the replacement, the same DTC returned.

Confirmed Repair: Looking at the end of each camshaft, he noticed a magnetic encoder. He replaced the encoder and that fixed the issue.