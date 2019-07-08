Tech Tips (by ALL DATA): Camry cranks, no start issue

Mileage: 207,009

Problem: The vehicle was towed in for a crank, no start condition.

Details: The technician verified that there was no fuel pressure. All the fuses had battery (B+) voltage and none were open or missing. It was the original fuel pump, so the vehicle’s owners wanted it replaced along with a fuel filter. After replacing the fuel pump and filter, the engine still wouldn’t start.

The technician checked for DTCs – there were none. Next, he did some testing with his DVOM and discovered that the fuel pump was not getting B+ voltage on the GRY E12 wire from the C/OPN relay in the engine room junction box, located on the driver’s side of the engine compartment.

He verified B+ voltage at the BLU wire E7, and LT GRN D12 wire. There was a good ground at the YEL E8 wire.

The C/OPN relay had everything needed to operate the fuel pump.

On this vehicle, the relay is integrated into the engine room junction box, and not serviceable on its own.

Confirmed Repair: He replaced the engine room junction box. After that, the engine started and ran normally.