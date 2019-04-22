Target recalls wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazard

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The wheels on Bulleye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles

Hazard: The wheels on the vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and return the toys to any Target Store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Toys” for more information or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 495,000

Description:

This recall includes the Bullseye’s Playground toy vehicles. The vehicles were sold individually in stores and as an 8-pack assortment online. The vehicles include a caboose, Santa in sleigh, ice cream truck/food truck, train, police car, fire truck, taxi, and digger. The item number, DPCI (model number), and UPC can all be found on a white sticker placed on the bottom of each vehicle. Item numbers included in the recall include:

Name Item# DPCI (Model Number) UPC Caboose 89304 234-18-0100 765940893043 Santa in Sleigh 89297 234-18-0100 765940892978 Ice Cream Truck/Food Truck 89298 234-18-0100 765940892985 Train 89301 234-18-0100 765940893012 Police Car 89303 234-18-0100 765940893036 Firetruck 89302 234-18-0100 765940893029 Taxi 89300 234-18-0100 765940893005 Digger 89299 234-18-0100 765940892992 Toy Vehicles 8-Pack Assortment NA 234-20-0189 765940893159

Incidents/Injuries: There have been four reports of the wheels detaching including a report of a missing wheel when opened. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At: Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from October 2018 through November 2018 for about $1 for individual vehicles and for about $8 for the 8-pack.

Manufacturer: Zhejiang HuangyanXingbo Crafts Factory, of China

Importer: Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Supplier: Horizon Group USA Inc., of Warren, NJ

Manufactured in: China

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Comments

comments