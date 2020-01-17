TakingTheHill.com: U.S. DOT secretary announces proposals to improve transportation safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, at the annual Transportation Research Board Meeting, U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Elaine Chao announced three proposals aimed at improving safety on our roadways.

Chao announced the next phase of the “Partnership for Analytics Research in Traffic Safety (PARTS) program.”

The program will “expand participation in the PARTS program to include almost 70% of the U.S. automobile market and will collect data on additional advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).”

Secretary Chao also announced an initiative to standardize ADAS terminology amongst manufacturers.

