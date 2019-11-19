TakingTheHill.com: Online privacy legislation introduced

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Anna Eshoo and Zoe Lofgren (both California Democrats) introduced H.R. 4978, the Online Privacy Act of 2019.

The legislation aims to protect individuals and restore trust in technology companies.

Specifically, the bills establishes a Data Privacy Agency (DPA), creates user rights, places clear obligations on companies, and strengthens enforcement.

To see the press release from Congresswoman Eshoo’s office, click here.