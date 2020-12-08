TakingTheHill.com: EPA finalizes particulate matter NAAQS

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced today at a press conference the final decision by the EPA to retain the existing National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter (PM).

These standards were set by the Obama-Biden Administration to limit harmful emissions and improve air quality.

The EPA made this decision to retain existing standards after reviewing scientific and technical information, as well as consideration of over 60,000 public comments on the proposal. Today’s step to finalize NAAQS for particulate matter is representative of EPA’s goals and progress to get on track with Clean Air Requirements.

Read the EPA press release here.

Madi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies. Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.