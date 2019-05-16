TakingTheHill.com: Democrats introduce legislation for ‘Zero-Emission Vehicles’ by 2040
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) and U.S. Rep. Mike Levin (D-California) have introduced the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act of 2019, a measure that would make all new car sales zero-emissions vehicles by 2040.
Merkley and Levin are the lead sponsors on the bill.
The legislation has already garnered support in both the House and Senate.
About Alexandra Moyer
Alexandra Moyer serves as a Legislative Analyst for the Automotive Service Association. She has worked on Capitol Hill over the past year, in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Republican National Committee. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Alexandra earned a B.S. in Political Science from Towson University.