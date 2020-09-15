TakingTheHill.com: Congressman calls for GSA to halt sale of recalled vehicles

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, recently wrote a letter to General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily W. Murphy regarding the GSA policies of sale and lease of automobiles subject to manufacturer recall.

In his letter, Krishnamoorthi questioned the GSA practices that effectively allow cars and trucks to be sold and utilized without undergoing repairs required by manufacturer recall.

Krishnamoorthi cited that “nearly 15% of vehicles available for sale to the public on the GSA website were under recall” as of July 7, 2020. The congressman additionally voiced the concern that by keeping these defective automobiles in the government fleet, as well as selling them to the public, GSA is exposing drivers to potential risk.

This letter follows legislation that Krishnamoorthi filed earlier this year to ban the sale of recalled vehicles, which has passed in the House but not in the Senate.

