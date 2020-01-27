TakingTheHill.com: Center for Auto Safety drops Technical Service Bulletins case

In 2016, The Center for Auto Safety filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for failing to publish manufacturer communications and accompanying indices as required by law.

This month, the Center dropped its lawsuit against the DOT after the DOT made thousands of manufacturer communications online.

The Center believes that these “repair instructions service bulletins have saved lives over the years.”

Additionally, the Center noted that the DOT published a note on their website mentioning that not all manufacturers have provided all communications, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) will continue to update its website when those are received.

