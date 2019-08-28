Survey: Millennials & Gen Z spending more on vehicle repair & maintenance

By SubPrime Auto Finance News Staff

DETROIT – Younger consumers are paying more for vehicle repairs than their older counterparts, according to a survey orchestrated by Ally Financial, which also reinforced the value of vehicle service contracts.

A recent Ally survey conducted online by The Harris Poll among 2,012 U.S. adults determined that, on average, Americans spent $1,986 on vehicle repairs and maintenance during the last five years.

Millennials and Generation Z (individuals ages 18-34 for this survey) paid an average of $2,334 for vehicle maintenance and repairs in the past five years — a significantly higher financial burden than baby boomers and older adults.

In comparison, the survey indicated adults 55 and older spent $1,654, on average, during the same timeframe.

