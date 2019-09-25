Survey: 92 percent of Americans value companies that support volunteering

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — An overwhelming majority of Americans are driven to do good and prefer to support companies that do the same, according to the latest Hankook Tire Gauge Index Survey.

Nearly all (92 percent) feel it is important for businesses to support volunteering in their community.

An overwhelming majority of Americans are driven to do good and prefer to support companies that do the same, according to the latest Hankook Gauge Index Survey.

For companies looking to bolster their community support, Hankook found that food, clothing or toy donation drives are an easy way to get employees involved. Nearly half of Americans (48 percent) said they’re most inclined to participate in these kinds of drives that help others.

Raising money is another popular choice, as 22 percent of Americans said they’d participate in a business-supported fundraiser. The Gauge also found that companies hosting a fundraiser should provide more than one way to donate. Most Americans prefer to donate money in person (39 percent) or online (30 percent), so these two options can help drive participation.

The Gauge revealed that three quarters (74 percent) of Americans make their charitable donations deliberately, after careful research and planning as opposed to a quarter (26 percent) who make donations impulsively after an urgent or immediate need.

“The latest findings from our Gauge Index Survey prove that community involvement is something consumers, and employees, look for in a company,” said Hankook Tire America Corp. President Hosung Suh.

“Companies looking to drive their volunteer and community activity can align these initiatives with their values. At Hankook Tire, we strongly believe in giving back to the veteran community that gives us so much. We just entered our fifth year of partnership with Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and look forward to continuing to help America’s veterans through mobility.”

As part of its ongoing support for DAV, Hankook Tire also announces its 2019 Hankook Heroes program, which recognizes America’s veterans across the country. Hankook Heroes aims to encourage Americans to share their stories about why veterans are heroes to them. Through Veterans Day (November 11), all submissions at www.hankookheroes.com will be entered for a chance to receive a set of Hankook tires. A second set of Hankook tires will also be donated to a local DAV chapter member who is instrumental in helping support his/her local veteran community.

The Gauge found that Americans already are supporting these hometown heroes—more than a third (37 percent) currently donate regularly to a veteran’s organization.

People are also looking to get involved behind the wheel. When asked how they would volunteer their time for a veteran’s organization, most said they would deliver meals to veterans at home (23 percent) or drive veterans to medical appointments (21 percent). Several organizations provide services for people looking to donate their time and driving skills in this way, such as through the DAV Transportation Network Vehicle program, which Hankook sponsors in Nashville. Any who are interested in being a volunteer driver for the DAV Transportation Network vehicle can sign up at here.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea, and led by President and CEO Hyun Bum Cho.