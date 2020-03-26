Summaries & Q/A released on eve of U.S. House ‘Stimulus Package’ floor vote

From The Automotive Service Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. House Small Business Committee leadership released key small business provisions’ summaries and a Q/A on the eve of the U.S. House of Representatives floor vote for the Coronavirus Stimulus package.

ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding

“We are hopeful the Coronavirus Stimulus legislation will be finalized and sent to President Trump tomorrow,” ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding said. “We appreciate the House Small Business Committee providing additional tools for automotive repairers to use in their business planning during this difficult period. ASA anticipates SBA will provide more specific materials during the coming weeks.”

