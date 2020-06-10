Study: Particulate emissions from tire wear higher than tailpipes
From Green Car Reports
Tire and brake wear could be the next front of emissions testing, according to Emissions Analytics, an organization that conducts independent emissions tests.
Emissions Analytics found that emissions of particulate matter from tire wear can be 1,000 times worse than from tailpipes.
Particulate matter refers to solid material emitted by vehicles, as opposed to the gases more commonly associated with vehicle exhaust emissions.