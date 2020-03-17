Study: ‘Driverless cars must be designed around user personality to succeed’

In a 2017 study carried out by the American Automobile Association, 78% of Americans said they were afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle.

Seeking to ensure that autonomous vehicle technology overcomes the psychological barrier, a study published by researchers from IDC Herzliya claims that vehicles need to be designed around the personality of the user to successfully penetrate the market.

“There were a lot of great technologies that did not succeed, as they didn’t take the user into account – it is always a challenge for new technologies,” said Prof. Yair Amichai-Hamburger, director of the Research Center for Internet Psychology at IDC Herzliya and lead author of the study.

“When I started reading literature about driverless cars and the issue of trust, I started thinking about the stereotypes of the engineers and the people building the cars. I realized that they didn’t consider one of the main factors: the personality of the passenger.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE